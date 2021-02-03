Greece’s economy, the pandemic, and the ECB’s bond-buying program

On this episode we discuss the challenges the Greek economy faces as a result of the pandemic, and focus on the positive impact the European Central Bank’s emergency bond-buying program (PEPP) has had on the Greek economy.



Eleftheria Kourtali, a journalist with Kathimerini, joins us to discuss the significance of the European Central Bank’s emergency bond-buying program (PEPP) – which has been one of the main buffers for the Greek economy during this crisis – and looks at what life will be like for Greece after the emergency bond-buying program comes to an end.



Kourtali also breaks down how Greece’s strong market performance so far is also a result of Athens setting itself up for success.



