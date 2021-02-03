NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Mitsotakis to visit Cyprus, Israel for talks

TAGS: Diplomacy, Cyprus

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will pay a working visit to Cyprus on Monday. He is expected to discuss recent developments on the Cyprus issue with the country’s president, Nikos Anastasiades.

On Tuesday, Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that a Cyprus peace settlement in line with the long-established formula of federation is off the table in any future peace talks and any agreement should be negotiated between two equal sovereign states.

Mitsotakis will then fly to Israel for a meeting with his counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu. Talks are expected to focus on bilateral relations and developments in the wider region.

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018 - , H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.