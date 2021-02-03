Man arrested for holding party with 42 people in central Athens

Officers arrested on Tuesday night a man who held a party in his apartment in the central Athenian district of Kypseli with 42 guests, in defiance of the measures to restrict the spread of the coronavirus.

Officers slapped the apartment owner with a 3,000-euro fine for violating laws on halting the pandemic and attendants with 300 euros each for violating laws restricting movement and for not wearing face masks.

Greek Police (ELAS) conducted a total of 65,739 checks nationwide on February 2, of which 4,535 were performed at Athens’ International Airport.

Officers recorded 1,782 violations and detained 15 people.