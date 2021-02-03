Minister leaves open possibility of earlier curfew

Citizen Protection Minister Mihalis Chrysohoidis said that the government has not ruled out the possibility of an earlier curfew in Greece as a measure to stop the recent spike in new infections.

Asked on Wednesday if authorities are considering stopping all traffic at 6 p.m. instead of the current 9 p.m., the minister said “it is something we will see.”

He also did not rule out the possibility of a total lockdown for a short period of time to contain the virus, saying the country is at a very critical turning point and all epidemiological information will be taken into consideration.

“Stricter measures may need to be taken at the local level,” he said, citing Thessaloniki as an example.

“We have to prevent some things before we slip into unpleasant situations. Thessaloniki has special characteristics because it has many entry points and is the reference point for Northern Greece, which means there is a lot of mobility that is done for professional reasons,” Chrysochoidis told Skai TV.

“This created a huge problem last time, which meant that small areas like Drama literally facing disaster,” he added.

The nationwide daily infection rate soared to 1,261 Tuesday while there were 22 fatalities. The total number of cases is now 158,716, with 5,851 dead.