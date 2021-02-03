New virus infections remain above 1,000 for second day

Greek health authorities recorded 1,151 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number to 159,866.

Of these new cases, only eight were reported at the country’s entry points.

The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) said 27 more patients died from Covid-19, raising the total number of fatalities to 5,878. Their median age was 79.

The total number of intubated patients was 246 (average age was 70), while 1,138 have left ICU.

EODY also said that authorities have conducted 3,169,516 PCR tests and 1,099,437 rapid antigen tests since the start of the epidemic in Greece.