Health expert says Covid variants will prevail in Attica

The government’s chief scientific advisor on Covid-19, Sotiris Tsiodras, told a parliamentary committee on Wednesday that the new variants of the coronavirus will be the ones that prevail in the region of Attica.

“We have to realize that we are not yet in the clear when it comes to the virus and it is still among us. It will continue to trouble us and put us under pressure,” he told the House Committee of Transparency and Institutions on the continuing evolution of the pandemic, noting the worrying epidemiological situation in Athens and the wider region.

Tsiodras said there over 4,000 active Covid-19 cases in Attica and a rising rate of hospitalization.

Based on the current projections for this week, new virus cases this week will jump to between 7,000 and 8,000 nationwide.

“The second wave was different to the first when it comes to new variants,” he told lawmakers and called for vigilance until the end of March to avoid a serious risk to public health.

On Wednesday, Greek authorities announced 1,151 new COVID cases, the second day in a row the number of infections has remained over 1000. In Attica alone there were 612 new cases.