Spanish police shut down credit card scam that extended to Greece
Online
Spanish police working with the US Secret Service have shut down a criminal network that pocketed more than 12 million euros via a credit card scam that extended across more than 15 countries, authorities said on Wednesday.
Overall the network spanned more than three US states and 15 European countries, including Greece, Austria, Britain, Denmark, Ukraine and Germany, the police statement said.
[Reuters]