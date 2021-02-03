NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Spanish police shut down credit card scam that extended to Greece

TAGS: Crime

Spanish police working with the US Secret Service have shut down a criminal network that pocketed more than 12 million euros via a credit card scam that extended across more than 15 countries, authorities said on Wednesday.

Overall the network spanned more than three US states and 15 European countries, including Greece, Austria, Britain, Denmark, Ukraine and Germany, the police statement said.

[Reuters]

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018 - , H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.