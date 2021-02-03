NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
FM Dendias, US Ambassador Pyatt meet

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias and US Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt had a "wide-ranging discussion" Wednesday, the latter tweeted.

On the menu: "shared strategic goals" and regional issues.

 

