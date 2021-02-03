FM Dendias, US Ambassador Pyatt meet
Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias and US Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt had a "wide-ranging discussion" Wednesday, the latter tweeted.
On the menu: "shared strategic goals" and regional issues.
Appreciated today’s far reaching discussion FM @NikosDendias. Under the @POTUS Biden administration, we are collaborating to accelerate progress on shared strategic goals and reinforce Greece's regional leadership role. pic.twitter.com/CPE9jgCVYv— Geoffrey Pyatt (@USAmbPyatt) February 3, 2021