ATP Cup: Greece narrowly succumbs to Australia

Greece started off at the ATP Cup in Melbourne with a narrow loss to host Australia, despite the great efforts by world number six Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The Greek tennis star levelled the Group B tie for Greece against Australia with a 6-3 7-5 win over Alex de Minaur in front of a raucous crowd after John Millman gave the hosts the lead with a 6-2 6-3 win over Michalis Pervolarakis.

John Peers and Luke Saville then clinched a 6-3 4-6 (10-5) doubles win over Tsitsipas and Pervolarakis to help Australia win the tie 2-1.

Greece's match against Spain, originally set for Thursday, has been postponed to Friday, as has all of the day's action at the Melbourne Park due to a coronavirus case that is keeping all players and staff in a 24-hour quarantine until they are all checked.