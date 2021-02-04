Greece welcomes extension of US-Russian nuclear arms treaty

Greece welcomed on Wednesday an agreement between the United States and Russia to extend a key nuclear arms control treaty for five years, describing it as "a key element for European and global security."

"The agreement constitutes an important step in international efforts on arms control and in preserving global peace and stability," the ministry said on its official Twitter account.

US State Secretary Antony Blinken announced earlier on Wednesday that the two countries have agreed to extend the treaty for the further reduction and limitation of strategic offensive arms through February 4, 2026.