Coronavirus: 1,070 new cases, 25 deaths
Greek authorities announced 1,070 new cases of coronavirus and 25 fatalities in the past 24 hours Thursday.
One of the 1,070 cases involved an international visitor tested upon arrival.
Greece’s total number of confirmed coronavirus cases is now 3,672, with 5,903 dead.
A total of 249 patients remain intubated in intensive care units while 1,149 have left ICU.