Cinema Made in Italy/Athens | Online | February 12-22

Athens will host an Italian film festival on February 12-22 on the Greek Film Archive and Film Museum’s online platform. Referring to the festival, titled “Cinema Made in Italy/Athens,” the Greek Film Archive’s president Maria Komninos said it will cover all the contemporary trends of New Italian cinema with themes “inspired by family, love and the politics of identities in contemporary Italy.” A total of 16 new Italian films will be screened, giving the Greek public a chance to explore its close ties with Italy. The festival is being organized by the Italian Cultural Institute in Athens, the Luce Cinecittà Institute, itself subsidized by the Italian Ministry for Culture, in the context of the Tempo Forte cultural collaboration agreement between Greece and Italy.