A tribute to Harry Mark Petrakis, the chronicler of Chicago’s Greek community

Harry Mark Petrakis, one of the Greek-American community’s greatest and most beloved authors, passed away on February 2 at the age of 97. He authored 24 books, mainly fiction, and a number of short stories that focus on the experiences of Chicago;s Greek immigrant community. We explore his work and his legacy with award winning journalist Dan Mihalopoulos.



Mihalopoulos, an award winning journalist and investigative reporter for WBEZ – who also profiled Petrakis and emceed his induction into the Chicago Literary Hall of Fame in 2014, joins us to talk about the legacy Petrakis leaves behind.