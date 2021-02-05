NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Foreign Ministry: Greece, Russia never discussed joint production of Sputnik V jab

TAGS: Diplomacy, Coronavirus

The Greek Foreign Ministry dismissed on Friday press reports alleging that Russia had asked Greece to assist in the production of the Sputnik V shot during a meeting of the two countries’ foreign ministers in October 2020.

Responding to the question during a press briefing, Alexandros Papaioannou said Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias and Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov discussed the pandemic on October 26 and the Russian minister referred to the progress in the creation of the country’s vaccine against Covid-19.

“But he never mentioned co-production of the vaccine by our country,” Papaioannou said.

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018 - , H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.