Foreign Ministry: Greece, Russia never discussed joint production of Sputnik V jab

The Greek Foreign Ministry dismissed on Friday press reports alleging that Russia had asked Greece to assist in the production of the Sputnik V shot during a meeting of the two countries’ foreign ministers in October 2020.

Responding to the question during a press briefing, Alexandros Papaioannou said Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias and Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov discussed the pandemic on October 26 and the Russian minister referred to the progress in the creation of the country’s vaccine against Covid-19.



“But he never mentioned co-production of the vaccine by our country,” Papaioannou said.