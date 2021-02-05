NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
ATMs, banks, town hall, post office targeted by vandals in Attica

TAGS: Crime

A series of attacks were carried out by unknown assailants from 8.30 p.m. on Thursday until 3 a.m. on Friday on cash machines, banks, a Hellenic Post branch, a local town hall and a vehicle, in various areas of Attica.

According to the Hellenic Police (ELAS), the perpetrators initially vandalized ATMs in Petralona.

An ELTA office was attacked in Agios Dimitrios, while the windows of a vehicle parked nearby were smashed.

Similar attacks followed at Kaisariani Town Hall, a bank in Kypseli and a cash machine in Peristeri.

The last attacks targeted an ATM and a bank facade in ​Agioi Anargyroi.

