ATMs, banks, town hall, post office targeted by vandals in Attica

A series of attacks were carried out by unknown assailants from 8.30 p.m. on Thursday until 3 a.m. on Friday on cash machines, banks, a Hellenic Post branch, a local town hall and a vehicle, in various areas of Attica.



According to the Hellenic Police (ELAS), the perpetrators initially vandalized ATMs in Petralona.



An ELTA office was attacked in Agios Dimitrios, while the windows of a vehicle parked nearby were smashed.



Similar attacks followed at Kaisariani Town Hall, a bank in Kypseli and a cash machine in Peristeri.



The last attacks targeted an ATM and a bank facade in ​Agioi Anargyroi.