1,195 new infections recorded in Greece, 246 intubations

Greek health authorities on Friday announced 1,195 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 in the country, which brought the total number recorded to 162,107.

Furthermore, 246 coronavirus patients are currently intubated (median age is 70), while 1,155 have left ICU.

The National Organization of Public Health (EODY) said 19 people died from Covid-19 in Greece, raising the total number of fatalities to 5,922.

Health authorities have conducted a total of 3,207,175 tests since January 2020 and 1,152,062 rapid antigen tests.