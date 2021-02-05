Greece welcomes election of new interim government

Greece welcomed on Friday the election of a new transitional government for Libya which took place in Geneva supported by the UN Support Mission in Libya.

Mohammad Younes Menfi on Friday was elected the president of Libya’s interim government, and Abdul Hamid Mohammed Dbeibah the prime minister in the Presidency Council.

“We hope that the appointment of the Transitional Presidential Councul, until the elections scheduled for December 24, will make a decisive contribution to the peace and stabilization of Libya and the region in general,” Greece’s foreign Ministry said in a statement, adding that Greece looks forward to establishing contacts with the new government “to strengthen bilateral relations on the basis of international law.”

In the same spirit, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said that the election of a new unified Libyan government is “an important step towards peace in our neighboring country.”

“Congratulations to the new leadership. All actors should support the process towards democratic and free elections in December,” he added.