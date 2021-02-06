Greece to reopen Tripoli embassy

Greece on Saturday announced plans to reopen its embassy in Tripoli, the Libyan capital.



The announcement by the Greek Foreign Ministry came a day after UN sponsored talks produced a new interim government for Libya aimed at resolving a decade of chaos, division and violence by holding national elections later this year.



Mohammed al-Menfi, a former diplomat from Benghazi, will head a three-man presidency council, while Abdulhamid Dbeibeh, from the western city of Misrata, will head the government as prime minister.



Greece’s Consulate General in the eastern Libyan city of Benghazi will also reopen, the ministry said. [Kathimerini, Reuters]