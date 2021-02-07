PM on working visits to Nicosia, Jerusalem Monday

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will head a delegation to Cyprus and Israel Monday to discuss bilateral ties and developments in the Eastern Mediterranean.



His visit to Nicosia for talks with President Nicos Anastasiades takes place ahead of an informal summit on the Cyprus issue in early March.



In a statement, Cypriot government spokesman Kyriakos Kousios said the aim of the visit is the “further coordination of Nicosia and Athens in view of the informal five-party conference that the United Nations secretary general intends to convene.”



Mitsotakis will then travel to Israel where he will meet with Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss closer defense cooperation between the two countries.



This includes the maintenance of three C-130s in Israel and Greek interest for the Spike / NLOS anti-tank missile system among other issues.

