Mild tremor rattles Tripoli

An earthquake measuring 3.4 on the Richter scale hit the area of Tripoli, in the Peloponnese, at 9.20 a.m. on Monday, the Athens Geodynamic Institute reported.



There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries



The quake’s epicenter was located 14 kilometers southwest of the village of Dimitsana at a depth of five kilometers.



The quake was felt in many areas across Arcadia and Ileia.



Greece lies in one of the world’s most seismically active areas and earthquakes are common, although major damage and fatalities are rare.