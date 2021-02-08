Staikouras: Cost of support measures at 5.9 bln euros in Q1

The total cost of support measures to help citizens and businesses with the economic impact of the pandemic in the first quarter of 2021 is estimated at 5.9 billion euros, Finance Minister Christos Staikouras said on Monday.



He said that the health crisis is costing the economy around 2.4 billion euros per month. He said that further restrictive measures introduced over the last couple of weeks have brought an additional monthly fiscal cost of 750 million euros.



“The Finance Ministry will stand by society for as long as necessary, but the available resources are not unlimited,” Staikouras said. [ANA-MPA]