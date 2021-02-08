Greece, Cyprus coordinate tactics

Both Greece and the Republic of Cyprus are remaining firm in their support of a bizonal, bicommunal federation as the solution being sought for the Cyprus problem, the leaders of the two nations said Monday after a meeting held in Nicosia.



The Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis was in Cyprus on Monday for contacts with President Nicos Anastasiades in a bid to coordinate positions and tactics ahead of the informal five-party summit to be held by the UN Secretary General (UNSG) Antonio Guterres next month.



The leaders of Greece and Cyprus also touched on regional developments, the pandemic, and the upcoming EU summit in March where EU leaders are set to evaluate the issue of sanctions against Turkey.



Anastasiades said the position of both leaders is clear as regards the sought-after solution, which he said cannot deviate from UN Security Council (UNSC) resolutions and EU principles.



“A solution that should be distinguished by functionality, evolution and duration,” Anastasiades said.



Mitsotakis stressed that both Athens and Nicosia remain committed to UN guidelines for the Cyprus problem and have as an ultimate goal the resolution of the decades-long issue through a bizonal, bicommunal federation.



The Cypriot president said both he and Mitsotakis are determined to participate in the new dialogue, “but this must not mean that we accept to participate in negotiations under conditions of threat.”



Eploratory talks



Regarding the exploratory talks between Greece and Turkey, Anastasiades said both leaders share the view that dialogue must be based on what has for years now already been agreed between the two countries but also on international law.



"We are not the aggressors, we are the ones who want to maintain security and peace in the region," Anastasiades said. [Kathimerini Cyprus]