Another 638 virus infections, 25 deaths reported on Monday

The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) reported 638 new infections on Monday, which drove the total number to 164,575.

Once again, more than half of the country's new cases (361) were detected in Attica.

Of these new cases, only four were reported at the country’s entry points,

At the same time, 25 patients died from Covid-19, raising the total number of fatalities to 5,997. The median age of those who died was 79.

The total number of intubated patients stood at 276 (average age was 70), while 1,169 have left ICU.

EODY also said that authorities have conducted 3,253,668 PCR tests and 1,191,775 rapid antigen tests since the start of the epidemic in Greece.