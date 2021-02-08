New solution in modern payment technologies

ZEN, a licensed European startup offering financial solutions based on modern payment technologies, on Monday announced its official launch in Greece.



The new solution, supported by Mastercard, ensures that both consumers and entrepreneurs have a worry-free experience while managing their payments and shopping transactions, thanks to the unique benefits and extra security.



ZEN services are available via their mobile app and on their website, through a subscription model with a free one-month trial period.



Users receive a ZEN Mastercard (physical or digital) that can be added to Apple Pay and Google Pay mobile wallets, providing a convenient and secure payment solution that allows them to pay online and in-store.



“ZEN products are available in all countries of the European Economic Area. Central and Eastern Europe are confirmed as one of the global leaders in e-commerce development, as well as the fact that Greek consumers and shops are doing very well online. We want to help both veterans and total newbies in finding their place on the web. Our goals are ambitious – within five years we want to have a million registered users in total on our platform,” said Dawid Rozek, founder and CEO of ZEN.