Greece has conducted more than 410,000 vaccinations

Greek health authorities have so far vaccinated more than 410,000 people in the country with at least the first dose, which corresponds to 3.9 percent of the population, a Health Ministry official said Monday.

Among healthcare staff, more than 73 percent of doctors have received the jab.

Health Ministry Secretary General for Primary Health Care, Marios Themistokleous, also announced that Greece received on Sunday (Feb. 7), the first 45,000 doses of the AstraZeneca jab, which has been approved for people aged under 65.

On February 10, authorities will open the platform for booking jab appointments for people aged 60-64, who will receive the new vaccine. The first inoculations for that age group will start on February 15.

Two days later, the platform will open for people aged 75-79.

Themistokleous says health authorities want to complete the vaccination of those two age groups in March.