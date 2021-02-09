Power cut destroys vaccines, leaves museum without security

[InTime News]

A fire that broke out at a high-voltage power station in western Attica on Sunday night did not have any serious impact on the atmosphere, according to a team of Environment Ministry inspectors that visited the site on Monday, but several other problems were noted.

The blaze led to power outages in Athens and Piraeus as well as areas of the Peloponnese peninsula, causing a string of problems, including at the capital’s Dromokaiteio Hospital, where 11 vials of the coronavirus vaccine – corresponding to 66 doses – were lost due to a malfunctioning power control panel and there being no electricians on call at the time to repair the damage.

Sunday’s power cut also left the National Archaeological Museum without an electronic security and surveillance system for some two hours. According to sources at the Ministry of Culture, the generator failed to kick in when the power went out as a result of poor maintenance.

The museum, which is home to the country’s biggest collection of priceless ancient artifacts, had three guards on duty at the time of the blackout, who alerted the police and asked for patrols until the generator could be repaired.