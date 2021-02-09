Greece, Israel sign strategic tourism agreement in PM visit

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis expressed satisfaction on Monday over a tourism cooperation agreement during joint statements with his host and Israeli counterpart, Benjamin Netanyahu. "We need to facilitate travelers once they provide easy proof of vaccination and this is what we intend to do with Israel," he said, adding he is arguing for a digital vaccination certificate within the EU, but also for a common digital with third countries to facilitate travel. He stressed Greece would like to conduct clinical trials for the Israeli drug that is being tested with encouraging results in patients with Covid-19. "Prime Minister Mitsotakis volunteered that Greece, their leading hospital, would partake in the clinical trials and I hope that we can approve this because I think this is an example of our cooperation in forging ahead to new areas," Netanyahu tweeted. [Dimitris Papamitsos/Intime News]