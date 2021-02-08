Lavrio does it again, this time at Aris
Lavrio continues to fly high, downing struggling Aris on Saturday, while Panathinaikos’ game at PAOK on Sunday was postponed due to four Covid-19 cases in the Greens' roster.
Surprise package Lavrio improved to 10-4 thanks to its 94-89 result at Aris in its first ever win at the Nick Galis Hall of Thessaloniki. Lavrio has already beaten Panathinaikos and AEK this season.
AEK is also on 10-4 as it thrashed visiting Peristeri 91-59 and forced the departure of coach Argyris Pedoulakis – this was the shortest of the four spells Pedoulakis has had at Peristeri. Sotiris Manolopoulos has now taken over.
Panathinaikos, that is on a 10-2 record, announced on Monday the signing of US guard TJ Bray.
Promitheas kept winning, defeating Larissa 81-63 at home, and has entered the top four of the table.
In other weekend matches Kolossos saw off Iraklis 84-61 on Rhodes and Ionikos put 100 past Messolonghi to win 100-85 in Nikea.