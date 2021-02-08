Lavrio continues to fly high, downing struggling Aris on Saturday, while Panathinaikos’ game at PAOK on Sunday was postponed due to four Covid-19 cases in the Greens' roster.

Surprise package Lavrio improved to 10-4 thanks to its 94-89 result at Aris in its first ever win at the Nick Galis Hall of Thessaloniki. Lavrio has already beaten Panathinaikos and AEK this season.

AEK is also on 10-4 as it thrashed visiting Peristeri 91-59 and forced the departure of coach Argyris Pedoulakis – this was the shortest of the four spells Pedoulakis has had at Peristeri. Sotiris Manolopoulos has now taken over.

Panathinaikos, that is on a 10-2 record, announced on Monday the signing of US guard TJ Bray.

Promitheas kept winning, defeating Larissa 81-63 at home, and has entered the top four of the table.

In other weekend matches Kolossos saw off Iraklis 84-61 on Rhodes and Ionikos put 100 past Messolonghi to win 100-85 in Nikea.