Two central Athens metro stations to close as of 3.30 p.m.

The central Athens metro stations of Syntagma and Panepistimio will be closed as of 3.30 p.m. on Tuesday on the orders of the police.

Trains will be allowed to travel through the stations but will not be making stops to let passengers on or off.

The closure of the two stations was ordered as a security measure in response to a planned rally by self-style anarchist groups in downtown Athens in support of jailed terrorist Dimitris Koufodinas.

The 63-year-old November 17 hitman has been on hunger strike for around a month in demand that he be transferred to the Greek capital’s Korydallos Prison from a maximum-security facility in Domokos, central Greece.