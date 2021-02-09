Protesters supporting jailed terrorist clash with police in central Athens
Protesters took to the streets and clashed with police in the center of Athens on Tuesday afternoon to express support with jailed terrorist Dimitris Koufodinas.
Earlier in the day, self-styled anarchists barged into the building housing the state-run Athens-Macedonian News Agency in Athens, chanting slogans in favor of the terrorist.
According to reports, the troublemakers carried a smoking flare into the building, scattered flyers and hung a banner off a balcony after making their way up to the first floor. They left the building before the police had a chance to arrive and clear them out.
Koufodinas, 63, has been on hunger strike for more than a month, demanding that he be transferred to the Greek capital’s Korydallos Prison from a maximum-security facility in Domokos, central Greece.
He has been convicted to 11 life sentences plus 25 years for his role as hitman of the now-defunct November 17 terrorist organization.
His deteriorating health has spurred a wave of support from anarchist and other anti-establishment groups.