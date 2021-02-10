In a bid to strengthen cooperation with states from the East Med to the Middle East and the Persian Gulf, Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias will on Thursday host talks with counterparts from Cyprus, Egypt, Jordan, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and UΑΕ.

Taking place amid heightened geopolitical tensions, the so-called friendship forum is expected to focus on latest developments as well as opportunities for economic and energy cooperation. It was not clear on Tuesday whether a joint statement would be issued.

Diplomatic sources said the forum is not directed against any third country. Nevertheless, all participants seem to share at least some level of concern over Turkey’s activities.

Analysts say that the forum, which comes after the Abraham Accords that ushered in public rapprochements between Israel and several Arab states, enjoys the backing of Washington, which sees it as a step toward bolstering regional security.

Meanwhile, almost three months after his official visit to Baghdad, the Greek foreign minister will on Friday meet with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein.