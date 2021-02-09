Mytilineos lands Italian BESS projects

Athens-listed Mytilineos SA announced on Tuesday that its Renewables and Storage Development (RSD) Business Unit has been awarded a total sum of 26 megawatts for battery energy storage systems (BESS) to provide fast reserve grid services for Terna, the Italian transmission system operator.

In an announcement, Mytilineos said it was awarded two contracts, which are in southern Italy (Brindisi 20 MW) and in Sardinia (Sassari 6 MW), and noted it will also be involved in the installation of electrochemical storage systems located near the grid operator’s substations. More than 53 bidders representing 117 fast reserve units with 1.3 gigawatts in total participated in the auction, of which Terna awarded 250 MW of contracts.

Mytilineos was awarded approximately 20% of the capacity auctioned in the southern mainland and 20% in Sardinia.

The commissioning of the projects is expected to take place during the last quarter of next year, when both systems are expected to start providing fast reserve services to the Italian grid from 2023 until 2027. Τhe contract price for the Brindisi contract is 32,000 euros/MW a year and for the Sassari contract is €59,000/MW a year.