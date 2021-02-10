NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Homemade bomb explodes outside newspaper offices

Police have launched an investigation after a homemade device made of gas canisters exploded in the neighborhood of Pangrati in central Athens at 3.20 a.m. on Wednesday.

The bomb was left at the entrance of a building on Eratosthenous Street that houses the Dimokratia, Espresso and Estia newspapers.

The blast damaged the exterior of the building but no injuries were reported.
 

