The DFC: Countering China and Russia in Greece and the Balkans with US investments
On today’s episode we explore the work that the US International Development Finance Corporation – or the DFC – is doing in Greece and the Western Balkans, and how it is an important tool for the US to counter efforts by China and Russia to make inroads into this region.
Daniel Vajdich is a former senior staff member on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, a non-resident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council, and is now president of the DC-based strategic advisory firm Yorktown Solutions.
