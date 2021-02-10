Authorities report 1,496 new virus infections

The number of new infections remained high for a second day on Wednesday, with Greek health authorities announcing 1,496 new cases from 1,526 on Tuesday, which brought the total number to 167,549.

Seventeen more patients died from Covid-19, raising the total number of fatalities to 6,034 (median age was 79), the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) said in its daily bulletin.

There was also a rise in intubations, with 284 patients (median age was 70) in ventilation on Wednesday, versus 277 on Tuesday, while 1,185 have left ICU.

EODY said that authorities have conducted 3,300,237 PCR tests and 1,249,628 rapid antigen tests since the start of the epidemic in Greece.