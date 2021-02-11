Attica lockdown comes into effect as measures are specified

[Reuters]

A day after Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced a full lockdown in the broader Athens region to contain a resurgence in coronavirus cases and ease pressure on the National Health System, Deputy Minister for Civil Protection Nikos Hardalias provided more details about the measures on Wednesday.

Hardalias said the restrictions, which will apply from Thursday until the end of the month, include an extension of the night curfew from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on weekdays, as well as the newly introduced 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew on weekends.

Individuals will still be allowed to travel between municipalities for physical exercise, using the SMS system, Hardalias said.

The minister specified that travel between regions will be allowed for work-related or health reasons only. Similarly, university students will be allowed to travel from or to the address of their permanent residence.

Hardalias said that all schoolchildren (except those at special education schools) will return to online instruction.

He said that taxis and private vehicles will operate with a maximum of two passengers in addition to the driver. The maximum passenger capacity on most public transport will be reduced to 65 percent, but ferries will operate at 50 percent capacity.

Religious services will be conducted without a congregation. The maximum number of people who may attend events such as weddings, christenings, funerals and memorial services is nine.

General Secretary for Commerce Panagiotis Stamboulidis said that flower shops will be allowed to open on February 13 and 14 (Valentine’s Day) from 9 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. in line with social distancing guidelines, using click-and-collect or shopping by appointment.

Starting Thursday, arrivals and departures of public servants will be staggered so as to prevent crowding on public transport. Also, many will have to work remotely, the Interior Ministry said.