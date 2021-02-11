Experts considering double mask to help protect against Covid-19

The team of health experts advising the government on how to deal with the pandemic is mulling whether to propose wearing well-fitting face masks or two masks to help curb the Covid-19 pandemic, a member of the team said Thursday.

Achilleas Gkikas, a pathology professor, told Skai TV that the committee is discussing the use of a double mask by the public but it would be optional.

He also said authorities may have to extend the strict lockdown in Attica beyond the end of the month.

“It may and it probably will require an extension, we may need to revise and review both the measures we have taken and the epidemiological measures, the so-called non-pharmaceutical interventions,” he said in reference to the use of face masks.