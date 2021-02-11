Turkey's diplomatic charm offensive, the S-400s, and the so-called 'Crete Model'

This week Turkey signaled that it could give ground on the S-400 missiles it purchased from Russia, with Defense Minister Hulusi Akar suggesting Turkey could adopt the so-called “Crete Model'' – which was used to solve a dispute between Greece, Cyprus, and Turkey in the 1990s over S-300s Nicosia had purchased – to deal with this issue.

Expert Aaron Stein, joins our podcast to discuss why this latest proposal by Turkey has little technical value for the US, and that a true resolution to the S-400 issue will take far more than what Turkey has put on the table.

Stein is the Director of Research at the Foreign Policy Research Institute (FPRI), and an expert on Turkey, arms control and nonproliferation.