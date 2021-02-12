Akram Khan’s ‘Giselle’ | February 19-22

[Laurent Liotardo]

Akram Khan’s critically acclaimed production of “Giselle” for the English National Ballet, is coming to computer screens in Greece from the Christmas Theater on February 19-22. In this modern version of the romantic 19th century ballet, the acclaimed choreographer injects this tale of love, betrayal and redemption with elements of kathak, a traditional South Asian dance form. The “ominous, gothic” score (The Observer) by Vincenzo Lamagna is adapted from Adolphe Adam’s original, and performed by the English National Ballet Philharmonic. Sets and costumes by Academy Award-winning designer Tim Yip and atmospheric lighting by Mark Henderson conjure up a condemned factory and the vengeful ghosts that appear in its shadows. Screenings start at 8 p.m., with additional shows at 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, and cost 15 euros. Book a slot on christmastheater.gr, viva.gr or tel 211.770.1700.