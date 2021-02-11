Greek Film Double Bill | To March 6

The Hellenic Film Society USA is showcasing two films with English subtitles on its website through March 6. Filmed in Cyprus, “Committed” is a romantic comedy about a bride’s encounter with her soul mate when she runs out of her wedding, written and directed by Stelana Kliris, while “The Tree and the Swing,” by Maria Douza, is set in Greece and is a tale of familial reconciliation centered on a London-based academic returning to Greece to mend ties with her father. To find out more about the films and the Hellenic Film Society USA, visit hellenicfilmsociety.org.