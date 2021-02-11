Italian Film Tribute | February 12-22

The Greek Film Archive is hosting a tribute comprising 16 Italian fiction and documentary films online from February 12-22 in cooperation with the Italian Cultural Institute in Athens. All 16 films are new and have earned accolades on the festival circuit. They are all in Italian and will be screened with Greek subtitles. Showing at online.tainiothiki.gr, the screenings cost 3 euros each or you can purchase a package of five films for 5 euros or 10 films for 8 euros.