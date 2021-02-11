Ergon Ensemble & The New World | February 11 & 12

Ergon, an ensemble dedicated to showcasing the work of 20th and 21st century composers who are Greek or have Greek roots, is holding a tribute to the New World with work created in the United States and Canada, live from the Athens Concert Hall. Conducted by France’s Philippe Auguin, the ensemble presents a program composed of Christos Hatzis’ “Arctic Dreams I” and “Atonement,” Panayiotis Kokoras’ “Conscious Sound” and “Crama,” and Harry Stafylakis’ “Unrelent” and “Flows Obsidian.” The concert will be streamed on megaron.gr at 8.30 p.m.