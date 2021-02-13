Don Giovanni | From February 14

[Andreas Simopoulos]

The Greek National Opera’s online service kicks off the season on February 14 with its grand “Don Giovanni,” a co-production with the Göteborg Opera and the Royal Danish Opera. The production is performed under the baton of Australian conductor Daniel Smith and directed by John Fulljames, with the participation of the Orchestra and Chorus of the Greek National Opera and starring distinguished Greek soloists Tassis Christoyannis, Vassiliki Karagianni, Yannis Christopoulos, Petros Magoulas, Anna Stylianaki, Tassos Apostolou, Nikos Kotenidis and Chrissa Maliamani. To find out more and register, visit tv.nationalopera.gr.