Athens condemns Houthi attack in Saudi Arabia

The Greek Foreign Ministry has released a statement condemning the latest attack in Saudi Arabia by the Yemeni Houthi rebels and expresses its full support for the oil-rich kingdom.

The Foreign Ministry also states that these continued attacks against Saudi Arabia are undermining efforts led by the United Nations to negotiate a political settlement to the conflict in Yemen, an endeavour which Greece supports wholeheartedly.

The Houthi rebels from neighboring Yemen claimed responsibility for the attack on Abha International Airport, located in the south of Saudi Arabia. A plane was set ablaze but according to the state-owned Saudi network Al Ekhbariya there were no casualties.

Saudi Arabia has been leading the anti-Houthi coalition in the six-year Yemeni civil war.

