NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Coronavirus: 1,327 new cases, 22 deaths

TAGS: Coronavirus, Death

Greek authorities announced 1,327 new cases of coronavirus and 22 fatalities in the past 24 hours Thursday.

Eight of the 1,327 cases involved international visitors tested upon arrival.

Greece’s total number of confirmed coronavirus cases is now 168,872, with 6,056 dead.

A total of 281 patients remain intubated in intensive care units while 1,194 have left ICU.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced a full lockdown in the broader Athens region to contain a resurgence in coronavirus cases and ease pressure on the National Health System.

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018 - , H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.