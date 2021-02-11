Coronavirus: 1,327 new cases, 22 deaths

Greek authorities announced 1,327 new cases of coronavirus and 22 fatalities in the past 24 hours Thursday.

Eight of the 1,327 cases involved international visitors tested upon arrival.

Greece’s total number of confirmed coronavirus cases is now 168,872, with 6,056 dead.

A total of 281 patients remain intubated in intensive care units while 1,194 have left ICU.



On Tuesday, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced a full lockdown in the broader Athens region to contain a resurgence in coronavirus cases and ease pressure on the National Health System.