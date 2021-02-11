Minister’s office targeted by unknown assailants

The Athens office of Alternate Foreign Affairs Minister Miltiadis Varvitsiotis was targeted by a group of self-styled anarchists on Thursday.



According to reports, the group spray-painted slogans on the walls and scattered fliers in what appeared to be a protest at the government’s migration policy.



In a message on Twitter, Varvitsiotis said he would not be intimidated by the act.



“The rule of law and democracy will prevail,” he said.