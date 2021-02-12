Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
PODCASTS

Why Biden should put human rights and democracy at the center of US-Turkey relations

TAGS: Greek Current

Expert Merve Tahiroglu joins The Greek Current to discuss how President Biden’s pledge to put democracy and human rights at the center of American foreign policy is facing an early test from an increasingly authoritarian Turkey, and explore how the Biden administration has an immediate opportunity to make good on this pledge.

Tahiroglu is the Turkey Program Coordinator at POMED, the Project on Middle East Democracy.

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018 - , H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.