Platform for vaccination of 75-79 group opens

The platform offering appointments for Covid-19 vaccinations will open for citizens aged 75 to 79 opened on Friday.



Vaccinations are scheduled to begin on February 15.



The platform for the 60-64 age group opened on Wednesday. Those belonging in this age group will be the first to receive the AstraZeneca jab with vaccinations also starting on February 15.



Vaccinations in the above age groups will be conducted in parallel with those of citizens aged between 80 and 84.