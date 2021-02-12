Dendias, Christodoulides hold talks in Athens

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias on Friday met with his Cypriot counterpart Nikos Christodoulides in Athens.



Talks focused on bilateral and regional cooperation as well as coordination between Athens and Nisocia in light of tension in the eastern Mediterranean and developments regarding the Cyprus problem, the Foreign Ministry said in a tweet.



No more information was immediately available on the meeting.



Dendias and Christodoulides met a day after Athens hosted the Philia (Friendship) Forum, seen as an effort by Greece to expand its network of allies from the Mediterranean to the Gulf.