Health Ministry to hire 939 new doctors

Health Minister Vassilis Kontozamanis signed off on Friday on a call for 939 new permanent positions for doctors of several specialties in the National Health System.

Most of the 847 positions will staff hospitals and the remaining 92 health centers.

The platform to submit an application opens on February 16 and the deadline is March 3.

For hospital positions, priority has been given to the specializations of Radiology (48), Anaesthesiology (97), Internal Medicine (17), Intensive Care Units (104), Paediatrics (31), Pulmonology (74), and Emergency Departments (76).

This is the fourth call for applications. The previous three were published in 2020 for 1,423 permenent doctors' positions.

[ANA-MPA]